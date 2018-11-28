Metro Public Health is constantly training to deal with health emergencies, whether its a biological attack, a pandemic, or anthrax attack. It's vital for medicine get to hundreds of thousands of people quickly.
So, how does a flu clinic fit into this scenario? What health officials are hoping for,is that a whole bunch of people line up to get their free flu shot at one time. Rachel Franklin is Metro's emergency preparedness director.
"To make sure our crowd control, our resources, our nurses, can handle all that, because in a real emergency, we are going to be put under that pressure," said Franklin.
Metro has a laundry list of emergencies that they have to be prepared to deal with, but the top three concerns are, Avian Flu, A pandemic, and infectious diseases, like Ebola, or Zika.
The closest Metro came to a city wide pandemic was in 2009, with H-1-N-1.
"They just released an an H-1-N-1 vaccine for that illness in 2009, we had to get the vaccine to almost 100,000 people," said Franklin.
Where the pills and vaccines are kept, is a top secret, but accessible.
"Not at liberty to say where that medication is, it's confidential information, but they can get that medication here from where it is outside Tennessee, within twelve-hours," said Franklin.
