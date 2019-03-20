Here on this first day of Spring you can always count on more than one-hundred thousand flowers mostly tulips blooming and showing off their colors at Cheekwood.
Every year that's the plan.
But this year right now....something is missing.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
Yah for the most part what's missing are all those tulips.
Cheekwood's Calender said they'd be here....but they know as well as anyone you can't rush Mother Nature.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's still pretty in places at Cheekwood this First day of Spring just not overwhelming.
At least not yet. The Green is here, just not the 125-thousand other flowers
" Well we've had an interesting winter/Spring it was awful wet and a lot of cold temperatures this year, so it's a little bit of a teaser.
So true, a few tulips were ready to come out and show off, just not on time like years past....when it looked like this....no worries this scene is still
" You'll see bright oranges, vibrant reds and yellows, it's gonna be a piece of tapestry that's gorgeous."
Flower fans still think it's all worth a sniff.
" Does it smell good...."
She loves the daffodils, not so sure about the television camera pointed her way.
There is still plenty to see here.
" Beautiful bright vibrant hyberinths, and daffodils are stunning this year.
Right now it's like a Fireworks show here, it's great right now... just hold on a little longer for the Grand Finale.
Terry Bulger News 4.
