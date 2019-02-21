(Throwback Thursday)
Nine years ago to believe it, you had to see it from above
Helicopter coverage of the May 2010 flood says it all.
In two days 420 Billion Gallons of water fell from the sky non-stop.
10-thousand people fled their homes.
Opry Mills was destroyed.
The Opryland Hotel took on 9 feet of water.
The last few days have been bad, but
News 4 Meteorologist Dan Thomas gives some perspective.
<< Bite 1:40>>
" The Flood of 2010 and this February is incomparable, the flood of 2010 in 2 days 13.5 inches of rain was marked at the airport, 18 inches in Belle Meade, so for the entire month this February, we've got 10.3 inches of rain, which is a lot, but you can't compare the two."
If you lived here then you'll never forget it, if you're new to town, your older neighbors will never stop talking about, especially when it rains.
This month has been memorable, and if it rains just a little more, you newer arrivals will have something historical to talk about too.
<< Bite 3:22>>
" If we get 2 more inches of rain this February, it'll be the wettest February of all time, I don't know if it'll be the wettest month of all time, probably not, you know what holds that distinction May 2010, the wettest month ever in Nashville.
