For nearly 150 years, the Fisk Jubilee Singers have traveled the world, not only singing -- but preserving the American musical tradition, known as "negro spirituals."
The “a capella” ensemble, made up of Fisk University students has been around since 1871 and continues to inspire captive audiences today.
The singers broke barriers, and carry on a lasting tradition.
Inside the rehearsal room on the campus of Fisk University, members of the Fisk Jubilee Singers fine tune their instruments.
Andrew Davis, a tenor with the group said, “It feels amazing to be a part of it. I feel a whole plethora of emotions when I walk into rehearsals, when I walk on stage.”
Back in 1871, the original Fisk Jubilee Singers introduced “slave songs” to the world.
They broke racial barriers in the U.S. and abroad, entertaining kings and queens in Europe -- including Queen Victoria in 1873.
Fisk historian Dr. Reavis Mitchell said, “(Queen Victoria) said, ‘who are these young people? Their voices are magical, where are they from?’ She reportedly was told they are from Fisk school in Nashville. And she said, 'I don't know this Nashville, but it most certainly be a musical place."
The original ensemble were pioneers in many ways.
“They are also one of the first groups to use music as a way of really large fundraising,” Mitchell explains. “(They) eventually ended up in Carnegie Hall. People wouldn't give them places to stay. Restaurants wouldn't allow them to come in and eat. It was still a racially charged country. They're really on the front lines of changing America’s perception of the African American.
Mitchell says the singers are ultimately students.
“What we're most proud of, is they're among the best academic students,” said Mitchell. “These students don't come to Fisk to sing. They end up singing, they come to be educated in a Fisk tradition.”
For the students, the enormity of the ensemble isn't lost on them.
“It means, upholding an entity that's bigger than you,” Davis said. “There's an idea of always trying to know my history, but also it keeps me humble.”
Soprano Cortney Towns said, “Being a part of the Fisk Jubilee Singers is more than you. You are literally part of history. You have to look at the bigger picture.”
“We are ministering, not necessarily performing, but ministering to people and touching the hearts of people,” she said.
In 2008, the Fisk Jubilee Singers were selected as a recipient of the National Medal of Arts, the nation's highest honor for artists and patrons of the arts.
To find their next performance, click here.
