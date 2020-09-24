NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tennessee just got one step closer to starting sports betting here in our state.
Officials approved licenses for the first group of sports betting operators.
Two of the country's most popular sports betting companies, Fan Duel and Draft Kings, were both part of the first round of approvals.
The state will review more applications in the next few weeks.
Officials tell News4 November 1 is the target date for sports betting to go live in our state.
