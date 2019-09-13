Nashville elected its first Muslim ever to the City Council Last Night....and today Zulfat Suara couldn't stop smiling.
She thinks the win says more about Nashville than it does her.
News 4's Terry Bulger met up with her today at the Farmer's Market
" I'm gonna do the ??? and the ??? in a cup please.
Zulfat Suara's first decision as an elected councilwoman was Ice Cream flavor.
Singing before licking.
" Let's make sure I have my wallet.
Congratulations followed her today thru the Farmer's Market.
" Ah hah hah----thank you thank you, thank you all so much thank you.""
Born and lived in Nigeria, till she was 20 never dreamed of Nashville and City Council.
No No No...no I did not..."
But even in Western Africa, she knew Nashville Music, Country's Don Williams her favorite.
<< She sings
" You're my anchor in my Ocean, but most of all you're my best friend.
Her best friend yesterday Nashville voters.
Who she says looked beyond her Religion.
" And people said No, forget about that part and we'll base our vote on what she does, and I think that's why for the first time they're not looking at that there looking at a person as a whole, and that's why I think it's big deal."
Ice Cream her celebration, a much needed nap later her reward.
After that she says it's time to represent.
Terry Bulger News 4.
