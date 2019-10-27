GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -- A house fire caught on video Saturday is reported to be caused by high winds in the area. The house at 1022 Five Coves Trace in Gallatin is a total loss.
The family of four was at home at the time the fire started, and were not seriously injured. The family reportedly only suffered minor burns.
The say winds Saturday, that topped 40mph, is suspected to have picked up hot charcoal embers from a nearby grill, landing them on the back of the home and porch, igniting them.
Due to the winds, the fire quickly spread across the house, completely consuming the home, and spread to the roof of the house next door. Fire crews from Sumner County responded to the fire, and crews from Gallatin fire assisted in fighting the fires.
The second home suffered some moderate damage to the exterior and roof.
