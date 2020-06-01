NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Fiona Whelan Prine, the wife of legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, will appear before state legislators Tuesday to urge the temporary expansion of absentee voting in Tennessee.
Fiona Prine will speak to the Tennessee Senate's State and Local Government Committee at 10:30 a.m.
"I am a survivor of COVID-19. I experienced many of the well-documented and debilitating symptoms associated with this virus, but I did eventually recover," she said in a news release. "My husband John Prine was not so fortunate. I do not wish this pain and trauma on any other American family and especially not my fellow Tennesseans."
John Prine died April 7 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 73 years old.
The outpouring of love is a comfort to me and my boys. Thank you for loving @JohnPrineMusic so well. We can feel that love today. Keep listening and sharing his songs as we all find a way to be in the world without him. 🙏🏼❤️— Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine)
"The threat of contracting COVID-19 is a serious health concern, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions. Voters should not be forced to choose between their health and their constitutional right to vote," Fiona Prine said.
Last month, Tennessee's Elections Coordinator Mark Goins told The Associated Press "the fear of getting ill does not fall under the definition of ill," and therefore is not a reason to vote by mail.
Tennessee is facing a lawsuit that argues statewide voting by mail would help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, state officials say that is not feasible.
Experts agree that vote-by-mail is safer than voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, four public health experts from Tennessee joined hundreds of physicians, epidemiologists and scientists and signed a letter urging Congress to expand voting by mail for the upcoming presidential election in November.
"Americans should never again be asked to choose between performing one of the most hallowed obligations and privileges of citizenship—voting for our representatives at the local, state and federal levels—and our health," the letter read.
In April, the Tennessee Senate Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and Secretary of State Tre Hargett requesting absentee voting for "any voter who wants it." Lee and Hargett did not respond to News4's requests for comment.
Eligible voters in Tennessee can apply for an absentee ballot until July 30. However, to vote absentee, voters must fall under one of these categories:
- The voter will be outside the county of registration during the early voting period and all day on election day;
- The voter or the voter’s spouse is enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university outside the county of registration;
- The voter’s licensed physician has filed a statement with the county election commission stating that, in the physician's judgment, the voter is medically unable to vote in person. The statement must be filed not less than seven (7) days before the election and signed under the penalty of perjury;
- The voter resides in a licensed facility providing relatively permanent domiciliary care, other than a penal institution, outside the voter's county of residence;
- The voter will be unable to vote in person due to service as a juror for a federal or state court;
- The voter is sixty (60) years of age or older;
- The voter has a physical disability and an inaccessible polling place;
- The voter is hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled and because of such condition, cannot vote in person;
- The voter is a caretaker of a person who is hospitalized, ill, or disabled;
- The voter is a candidate for office in the election;
- The voter serves as an election day official or as a member or employee of the election commission;
- The voter’s observance of a religious holiday prevents him or her from voting in person during the early voting period and on election day;
- The voter or the voter’s spouse possesses a valid commercial drivers license (CDL) or the voter possesses a valid Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) card and certifies that he or she will be working outside the state or county of registration during the open hours of early voting and Election Day, and has no specific out-of-county or out-of-state address to which mail may be sent or received during such time.
- The voter is a member of the military or is an overseas citizen.
Those wishing to watch Fiona Prine's appearance at the state legislature can do so here.
