The cost to fill up the tank can be pretty steep these days…
Where you go to gas up your ride can make all the difference and save you several dollars in the long-run! Around Metro Nashville, you'll find gas prices that average in the $2.50 a gallon range.
Filling up from empty can run you about $45 to $50 at least.
If you really want to find a good price, you're best served to head outside of the Metro.
In Murfreesboro, you'll find gas as cheap as $1.92 off Church Street.
A little further up I-24 in LaVergne, gas is $1.97 at the Mobil on 5183 Murfreesboro Road.
To the north in Sumner County, you'll find $2.05 a gallon in Hendersonville at the Speedway on 770 E Main Street. In Gallatin, it’s $2.05 at the Kwik Sak on 1421 Nashville Pike.
If you head west on I-40 to Dickson gas is $1.98. But down in Williamson County a gallon of regular runs about $2.69.
For Ty Sullivan, getting gas outside of Metro Nashville is the only way to go.
“Pay a little more, that's why I get it before I come,” said Sullivan. “I never thought it would be under two dollars again. I drive 850 miles a week, I'm tickled!”
In the Metro Nashville area, there's a pretty big difference between getting gas on the east side of town versus the west side.
In West Nashville, you're going to find a gallon of gas going for about $2.56, or a few cents more. Across town, that's a different story…
At the Marathon location at 601 Murfreesboro Road, you'll find a gallon of regular gasoline for $2.14.
$2.14 is technically "not" the cheapest gallon of gas in Metro Nashville.
If you're a Costco member, you can get gas for $2.05 in West Nashville. At Sam’s Club in Antioch, it's $2.06 a gallon.
Otherwise, you're having to pay about 40 to 50 cents more depending where you are.
On the West side of Davidson County, we found the cheapest gallon of gas is $2.49 at the Thornton’s off Charlotte Pike.
Most other gas stations average $2.50 or more on the west side of town.
To find the best deals nearest you, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.