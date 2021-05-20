NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Large events are back in Nashville and festival production companies like Rhizome Productions are rejoicing.

“We are all super excited to get back out there and provide people with fun and unique experiences,” said Matt Leff, founder of Rhizome Productions.

The company is known for events like the East Nashville Beer Festival.

After canceling their entire 2020 season, they say they're rolling out the red carpet slowly.

“We are reducing capacity. We are encouraging people if they prefer to wear a mask to wear a mask. We are going to make sure there is plenty of hand sanitation and signage for bathrooms” Leff stated.

Events like the Tennessee Renaissance Festival kicked off earlier this month at Castle Gwynn.

“Last weekend we sold out both days last weekend. So, it was really a great thing,” said Mike Freeman, owner of Castle Gwynn.

Mike Freeman has been running the event for more than 30 years. He hopes reopening will allow him to expand the castle in the future.

“The excitement and enthusiasm is just contagious. It makes it so much fun and makes it possible to get up every morning and do it,” said Freeman.

