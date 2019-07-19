If you were hot today, imagine a 600 mile Father and Son Horseback trip that starts tomorrow in Nashville and ends in Oklahoma.
Campouts, a Lot of Dust, and Food over the Fire are all part of the plan.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
CJ's saddled up and ready for a 600 mile trip with his son, he's a songwriter who likes the road and Old Time Cowboy music
There's a door and a road i'll take it where you want to go..."
6 strings on the guitar and 600 miles on his horse that ride with his 13 year old son Clint starts tomorrow. A road trip to his boyhood home in Oklahoma....
Hot and on horseback.
" Oh yah it's hot right now wer'e ready for it we've got everything we need water, stay hydrated.
" I'm excited, excited I get time to spend with my Dad on horses.
Like going fishing, or to a ballgame, it's father and son bonding.
Pancho enjoyed the day relaxing, so to did Lefty.
Lefty is the Cadillac of the two....come on ( click)
The two ride all the time, but 20 miles a day for 30 days won't be easy.
They'll see plenty of scenery and talk about the cowboy way.
" I grew up there as a cattle rancher in Oklahoma.
When I moved here always had it in my mind to do that asked my son if he wanted to said, let's go so we're riding back.
Here's hoping for clouds to dampen the sunshine...Good Luck Pardners.
Terry Bulger News 4.
