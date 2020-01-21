It's the 43 Hour.... There and Back... Road Trip... News 4's Terry Bulger will never forget.
6 Titans Fans... ALL INSIDE a 30 foot long RV....looking for a memorable experience.
Kansas City and the Titans game would satisfy that need.
Here's a little recap.
"Alright it's 8:00 Saturday Morning we've got a beautiful RV and guess where we're going, we're going to Kansas City, Kansas City here we come."
When Titans Fan Wade Sandrell offered his RV and driving skills for the trip of a lifetime, how could I say No.
So I didn't. 9 Hours of Highway Hijinks, 70 miles an hour and so long St.Louis.
Then the road sign, that assured us we were going the right way.
Had some BBQ, avoided cuddling, and slept in the van till sunrise.
At 5am, Sunday we were moving again, in line for the game and gates open
Chiefs fans show up early.
When the sun came up they let us in....Welcome to Arrowhead Stadium.
Put up a tent, let the Titan Flag wave, and fired up the grill... brats. and burritos satisfied the soul and stomach.
(Terry talks)
" This is game time Kansas City Style, it's cold, it's wild, and hope for the Titans...
Chiefs Fans were Mid-West welcoming and wonderful, even if all we had in common was the cold.
Single digit temperatures and harsh wind don't postpone football games. It's survival of the fittest, where high fashion is a 15 yard penalty.
At game's end a frozen mumbled mouth couldn't change the outcome.
( Terry Talks)
Well it didn't end as Titans fans wanted it to end, but boy as the sunset sets on another Titans season, what a season it was, in Kansas City Terry Bulger News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.