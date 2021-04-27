NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nine months ago 16-year-old Gustavo Ramirez died after he fell from scaffolding at a construction site in Nashville.
Tuesday Ramirez's sister will join a nationwide rally to honor those who have died at work, as part of Workers' Memorial Week.
In March, Ramirez's sister joined Metro Council members in introducing legislation aimed at keeping city contracts away from companies that commit major workplace violations.
Ramirez's sister will join Stand Up Nashville during a Zoom call to honor her brother and others who have died on the job, while also calling for reform to prevent future deaths.
