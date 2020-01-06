Half way across Gallatin Pike fifty-six year old Kenneth Urbach, who had physical disabilities, saw a car headed straight for him, his wife Liberty, who spoke with witnesses, describes what happened next.
'He was waving his hands for the car to stop, he was wearing a bright red coat, he was six-five, no way you couldn't see him,' said Urbach.
Urbach was thrown to the ground when he was hit by a Camero.
'I was told he was alive at that point, trying to move, when the second vehicle, a black pickup truck ran over him, cracked his skull,' said Urbach.
The driver of the camero tried to help Urbach, but he was too badly hurt, he died at the scene. The driver of the black pickup sped off, metro police are looking for it.
Urbach said her husband had medical issues, that she believes made it tough for him to dodge on-coming traffic. Metro fatal crash investigators say the black pickup truck probably has some front end damage.
a gofundme page has been setup by Urbach's son Chance to help pay for burial costs.
(0) comments
