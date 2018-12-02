Tonight, a family member of the paramedic who died in a horrific crash on I-40 speaks with News4.
The crash happened Friday night. The patient in the ambulance, 36-year-old Nyema Jackson of Jackson, Tenn., and the medic in the rear of the ambulance, 36-year-old Zachary Pruitt of Humboldt, Tenn., were ejected from the vehicle.
Those who knew Pruitt say he was a friend to all who knew him, and that he died doing what he loved.
Michael King is a relative of Zach Pruitt.
“He was one of those guys when you talked to him,” said King. “(He) talked to you as if you were somebody, and made you feel like you were somebody.”
Pruitt was a husband, a father of two, a veteran, and a paramedic.
“He was just an amazing person. He was in the right field, because he loved to help people,” said King.
Metro police said the private ambulance, affiliated with West Tennessee Health Care and Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, was traveling east on I-40 near Charlotte Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve and crashed into a rock wall.
Metro officials determined excessive speed and weather conditions were the preliminary cause of the accident.
“Zach's death, didn't need to happen,” King said. “Maybe in the future they can look into the conditions of safety, there could maybe be some improvements.”
It is unclear if the ambulance driver will face charges in the accident.
Arrangements for Zach Pruitt include a visitation Tuesday from 3:30-7:30 p.m. The funeral is Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Both are at Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson.
A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family.
