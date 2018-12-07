Talk about Pressure....50 schools from 50 states decorate that Beautiful tree in Washington DC.
For Fairview Middle the task was how do we make our tree stand out with Tennessee history.
--------------
" Who knows who Minnie Pearl is...(pause) Laughs...
No one in Miss Vinci's 6th grade class at Fairview Middle knew that Howdy piece of History....but they're learning.
The National Park Service in Washington picked them to help decorate their National Christmas Tree.
" There's one school selected from each state..."
The decor will be Top to bottom Tennessee.
" So representing Bristol, TN, Motor Speedway to sun sphere of Knoxville to Music City and all the way to Beale Street.
So their Learning while creating.
" Very cool little nervous, we want to do our best to represent our state..."
UT Orange in places.
And then add Gold and Silver to top it off..." ( if time Miss Vinci said a little 3 D no one's ever done that before..."
Like a snowflake, that doesn't melt under the pressure.
"It's fun, probably the biggest art work I do in my life.
