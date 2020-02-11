Fair board members spent 45 minutes behind closed doors Tuesday getting up to speed on the lawsuits that have held the soccer stadium construction hostage.
“We’re very popular,” joked board member Caleb Hemmer after the meeting.
During the meeting, fair board members voted to send Mayor John Cooper a letter urging him to approve demolition of the old fairgrounds buildings so that construction can begin on the news MLS soccer stadium.
“I think it’s time we got moving,” said fair board commissioner Jason Bergeron. “We’ve got to get this done.”
"It's been a long-standing public process to have the stadium here. We're ready to go," Hemmer said.
Mayor Cooper has said he wants soccer and the racetrack to both be successful. He’s been talking to SMI about a possible contract at the racetrack.
Bergeron said any SMI proposal hasn't been vetted and there’s no funding for changes at the racetrack. Bergeron wants Cooper to separate racing and soccer.
The soccer team said they risk losing the expansion team if construction doesn't start by March 31.
But a lawsuit from the group Save Our Fairgrounds may not go to trial until summer.
The group's president says demolishing the old fairgrounds buildings could be an expensive mistake.
"If they move forward, and the court decides they were in the wrong, everything they're taking down could be required to be rebuilt,´ said Duane Dominy, the president of Save Our Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.