Two blasts have been heard near a military hospital in Kabul, an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman said in a tweet Tuesday.
"An explosion happened at the door of Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military (400-bed) hospital. Special forces have arrived at the scene. The explosion produced casualties, details will be shared later," spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty tweeted.
It was unclear if there were fatalities.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
The-CNN-Wire
