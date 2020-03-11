Download the all new News4 WSMV App on your mobile device and smart tv today! Now available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, in addition to Android and Apple phones and tablets!

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- News4 knows our viewers are busy, but we also understand they want to know what’s happening in Middle Tennessee, right now.

That’s why we have launched a new way to watch News4 WSMV, where you want it, how you want it, and when you want it.

The new WSMV App is free, and available on many different platforms.

First, it’s available on your phone or tablet. The easiest way to get it is by going to your app store, and then downloading the News4 App.

For those who still want to watch the news on a large screen, you can now stream WSMV on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire stick.

Roku:

Navigate to the search option on your Roku.

Search for WSMV using the search panel.

Select News 4 WSMV Nashville.

For more information check the Roku Channel Store here.

Amazon Fire:

Navigate to the search option on your Amazon Fire stick.

Search WSMV using the search panel.

Select News 4 WSMV Nashville.

Apple TV:

Navigate to the search menu on Apple TV.

Search for WSMV.

Select News 4 WSMV Nashville under Apps.

Select "open" to download.

You can even start watching on your phone, pause, and continue watching on your TV.

The new WSMV App features newscasts being live-streamed, breaking news, and features like Call 4 Action, 4 Your Community, Today in Nashville, and of course, live-streaming the 4Warn Realtime Radar and the latest forecast.

How you get your news is changing, but who you get it from never will -- News4 WSMV where you want it, when you want it, on the all new News4 WSMV App.

 

