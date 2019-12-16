People lined the streets in Mount Juliet on Monday as the community remembers Rowan Frensley, who died after an accident at the end of the city's Christmas parade on Saturday.

 

Rowan Ace Frensley, age 7, died Saturday at the end of the parade. He was hit by a trailer hitched to the back of the truck his dad was driving on Saturday at Mount Juliet Middle School.

Police and fire units in Mount Juliet escorted his body to Sellars Funeral Home.

According to the funeral home’s website, the family has requested his service to remain private. Memorial contributions can be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and Boy Scouts of America.

Child hit by trailer at Mount Juliet Christmas dies from injuries

Weather permitting, members of the community are encouraged to line Mt. Juliet Road, from I-40 to the railroad tracks during the escort procession.

Mount Juliet came together for the vigil of the child killed in a trailer accident
 
 
 

