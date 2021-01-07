COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued by the TBI out of Columbia, TN.
5-month-old J’Sean Marquise Caston was last seen December 30, 2020 with Olivia Caston. Olivia is wanted by the Columbia Police Department for custodial interference.
They are believed to be using a gold colored Saturn Ion with Tennessee tags DDW 195.
If you have seen either of them, please call Columbia Police at 931-698-0077, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
