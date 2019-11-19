MADISION, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a dump truck and school bus in Madison Tuesday afternoon..
Children from Taylor-Stratton Elementary were aboard bus 1630 when the crash happened near the intersection of Due West Avenue and Gibson Drive in Madison.
Four students were hit by glass from a broken window when the crash happened, and the bus driver requested EMTs check out the children. None of the injuries appear to be serious.
The accident scene was cleared out of the roadway, and parents were able to collect their children from the bus and EMTs in a nearby parking lot.
News 4's crew remains nearby, and will work to acquire additional information on the condition of the injured, and nature of the accident.
