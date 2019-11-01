NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates obtained emails that raise questions on if Metro Schools sent out wrong information and scared parents as a result.
The email reveal internal turmoil in regards to a report of uniformed men arriving at Una Elementary. News4 put together a timeline that showcases frustration and anger.
On Oct. 10, MNPS issued a news release that said "Immigration officials recently visited Una Elementary to request student records." This sparked fear throughout the city that ICE had come to a Metro school, complete with names of students.
In other emails obtained by News4 Investigates, the very next day an ICE spokesman grew concerned and said ICE generally does not go to schools, and on top of that there was no record of ICE agents being at Una Elementary.
Not long after, MNPS' Chief of Staff wrote that the principal said she never told anyone that the incident was immigration related. The note goes on to say that two men wearing military style outfits visited the school, had a list of families and asked for addresses.
The men apparently said they were working for the government and the school would have to give it up. Another staff member told to principal that the men were with ICE, but the principal did not know that for sure.
The principal also "doesn't understand how this got out...again did not mention immigration."
The emails later reveal the district is looking to find the exact date when the men arrived at the school and was looking through video for evidence.
Four days later (Oct. 15), in an email ICE stated "One big problem: There's no evidence that it happened."
The Department of Homeland Security even chimed in and wrote "I have been tasked with looking into this issue for possible impersonator targets."
An ICE spokesperson also emailed News4, saying "Why the school chose to spread fear in the community with unverified rumors rather than first discerning what actually happened remains an important question."
An already baffling incident now has more unanswered questions.
