42 Years....that's how long Elvis Presley has been gone.
But his music and persona still lives, especially right here in Nashville
Since March the King performs two nights a week at the Tennessee Troubadour Theater next to Opryland....all thanks to this man.
" I'm John Beardsley, but that's not how most people know me."
Impersonating the King isn't really John Beardsley's goal....
" I'm just trying to capture Elvis spirit and soul while telling his story.
He does that with stories and songs at the Texas Troubadour Theater.
" We're caught in a trap, I can't walk out..."
Caught in the trap of success, 1100 shows in 20 years, twice a week 32 bucks for 32 songs.
The essence of Elvis.
A Grandmother came up to me with her little kids and said I've been trying to explain the magic of Elvis and I never could but after your show they got it."
Long sideburns a Gold Jacket and the truth make his His Elvis a Now or Never event.
" I think he spoke to people like other's haven't I think that was his gift.
45 years after Elvis...he preaches the gospel of Elvis small G, but musically still the King.
" I think it's a bit of a history lesson, as well as being entertained.
Terry Bulger News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.