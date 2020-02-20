Lani Martinez

Lani Martinez

 Forrest Sanders, WSMV

The lights go down on stage, the spotlight blazes a circle in the darkness, and in that moment, one child's love of dance is realized.

The Rejoice Ballet is staging "The Little Engine That Could" on February 21st at 7pm, at West End United Methodist Church, 2200 West End Blvd.

The lead role, The Little Engine, is personified by 8-year-old Lani Martinez.

Meet her today, and see her love for dance manifest on stage, today on News4 at 4.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Reporter

Forrest Sanders is an award-winning reporter, videographer and editor at News4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.