The lights go down on stage, the spotlight blazes a circle in the darkness, and in that moment, one child's love of dance is realized.
The Rejoice Ballet is staging "The Little Engine That Could" on February 21st at 7pm, at West End United Methodist Church, 2200 West End Blvd.
The lead role, The Little Engine, is personified by 8-year-old Lani Martinez.
Meet her today, and see her love for dance manifest on stage, today on News4 at 4.
