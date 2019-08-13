He's part of Bruce Springsteen's E-Street Band, and thanks to TV shows, his face is familiar to many.
As an actor Stephen Van Zandt always plays a tough guy, but when you hear what he does on his off time, Terry Bulger shows us he's really a nice guy.
"I'm not particularly a nice guy... I'm really not (laughs)." It may ruin his image, but Stephen Van Zandt is more Saint than Sinner.
He portrayed a mob hit man on the Sopranos, and has been a longtime member of Bruce's E-Street Band.
The face is famous, the name is not.
"Yah I get that a lot, we know you're somebody, we just don't know who."
Van Zandt leads his own Band, the Disciples of Soul, where every teacher in the audience with an ID gets in free.
"I'm trying to make up for all the torture I put them through in High School." It's one thing he can do to support teachers nationwide. "A lot of teachers need to have an easier time teaching kids, it's gonna benefit all of us ya know...."
And that signature Bandanna is actually one of his "Magic Bandannas" for kids with cancer going thru Chemotherapy.
"I'm wearing bandannas let's make kids rock stars, we call it Stephen's Magic Bandannas, and we give them one to make them a rock star, so they're not as embarrassed as going through Chemo."
Who knew he was so nice....and he's fine if you just tell anyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.