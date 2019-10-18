A police report narrative obtained by News4 Investigates shows the first indication of what has long been rumored: that men claim they were roofied during the NFL draft in April.
News4 Investigates also spoke with both men who confirm what is detailed in the report, but declined to appear on camera.
According to the report, after the draft, the two men ended Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.
The first victim said he has several alcohol drinks but no more than usual and got separated from his friend.
The second victim said the last thing he remembered was being in the bar, and then woke up in an empty car far from his home.
The first victim told police that his last memory was getting into a ride share with a strange woman before blacking out.
When he awoke, he told police that he was naked in his home.
He later found $7,800 had been stolen from his home along with a Gucci watch and a ring.
According to the report, “(The) victim thinks he and (his friend) were drugged and he was burglarized by the suspect.”
In a statement to News4 Investigates, the management company of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar wrote that no one ever alerted the bar that the drugging occurred.
"The safety and well-being of our patrons is our top priority, and—in the event an issue arises—we fully cooperate with the Metro Nashville Police Department on any investigations,” said Franciska Davey, TC Restaurant Group.
Ashlee Tilford said she can sympathize with the two men.
In an entry called “I got roofied: And here’s what happened next,” on her blog, Tilford wrote about when she was drugged in a downtown Nashville bar.
Tilford, who describes herself as always wanting to stay in control even while she is drinking, said after being out with a friend and having a few drinks, she blacked out.
Tilford said her friend took her back to the hotel where she had been staying and stayed with her while she got violently ill.
Tilford said she woke up and felt like she had been poisoned.
“I was so sick, that it was probably a couple weeks before i was able to process that this has happened to me,” Tilford said.
While neither Tilford nor the men in the police report say they were sexually assaulted, Sharon Travis with the Sexual Assault Center in Nashville said of the 250 people who have requested rape kits since August 2018, one third said they were drugged.
“Downtown Nashville and midtown Nashville have showed up on the radar as some places where this is happening,” Travis said.
