News4 is getting a first look at some of the cars hit by debris from that massive landslide on I-24 from February.
Anjelko Burich remembers mud, rocks, and branches tumbling onto his truck. He was on I-24 coming from Clarksville more than a week ago with his wife.
"It just sounded like a huge boom," Burich said.
The damage included a busted headlight, dented roof, and a branch caught in the rim of his truck. In total, it's about $12,000 worth of repairs.
He's in a rental car until it's fixed in a couple of weeks.
"If we were in a smaller car, it could've came into the certain of the roof, maybe the sun roof, maybe the windshield. I think it was a blessing being in a bigger vehicle," Burich said.
"I don't know what road I'm on but a tree just fell onto the front of our car on the highway," Kaitlin O'Hara said in a 911 call.
The New Jersey mother was on her way to Nashville with her husband, kids, and dog. The front of their van is almost unrecognizable from that tree.
"We're all okay, but we need someone here as soon as possible," O'Hara told the 911 dispatcher.
She wrote in a public Instagram post her husband saw the shadow before the tree landed.
He slammed on the brakes so it hit the front end of their van instead of the windshield. They walked away with only small scrapes from the glass.
Both families are thankful it wasn't worse.
"I never would've thought we would have had a landslide in middle Tennessee," Burich said.
TDOT crews are building two lanes around the area where the landslide hit. They hope to have it done by March 15.
