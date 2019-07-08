A driver is caught in the act, speeding through an East Nashville neighborhood, right past children on bicycles.
In the video you can hear the car before you even see it speeding up Otay Street.
“My heart stopped,” witness Stephen Rodriguez said. “I bet you that car missed those bicyclists by two or three feet maximum.”
Rodriguez saw the incident firsthand.
“If I had to guess I would bet money on 70 miles an hour, I mean they were flying by,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez says unfortunately speeding isn’t uncommon on his road.
“People just fly by 24/7, 365,” Rodriguez said. “It’s super dangerous.”
After this incident Rodriguez is planning on taking action.
“I think that the intersection behind us is a great three way stop applicant as well,” Rodriguez said.
He’s considering applying for the Public Works Traffic Calming, a program Walk Bike Nashville works with very closely.
“Unfortunately, our city’s built for cars and we want to make it safer for everybody out on the streets,” Walk Bike Nashville Executive Director Nora Kern said. “The more neighborhoods that apply the more demand we can show to the city so they can continue to fund the program.”
Kern says close calls like the one captured in this surveillance video are a top complaint their organization receives.
“It’s terrifying, neighborhood streets are where you want to be safe walking and biking,” Kern said.
Safety is what Rodriguez hopes for his street.
“The bottom line is you don’t need to be driving that fast through a residential neighborhood ever,” Rodriguez said.
The traffic calming program is how Metro Public Works is working to make Nashville streets safer. If you have a concern about the road you live on and want to see changes, the second window for applications is now open.
To apply visit the Public Works website. The deadline for applications is July 22nd.
