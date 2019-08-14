Metro Police have a mystery on their hands - who was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry that ended up with a guardrail piercing its driver's side door?
About 5:30 Wednesday morning, police responded to a call of a possible hit and run on I-40 eastbound. The Camry was at mile marker 217.4, which is between Donelson Pike and Stewart's Ferry Pike.
The driver was no where to be found; there was no blood in the car, although the air bag went off.
The guardrail had folded in two; the point pierced the door and ended up more than a foot inside the drivers' compartment.
The guardrail was manufactured by SKT. According to a TDOT spokesperson, that is not one of the brands they have had problems with.
Two years ago, TDOT removed X-LITE guardrail ends after seven people died nationwide in guardrail impalements involving X-LITES.
Steven Eimer's daughter was one of them.
"I'm a David fighting a pretty big Goliath," he told News 4 as he began his campaign to remove the X-LITES.
The Camry is at the Metro police tow-in lot. Papers in the car show it belongs to a woman in Bethpage, which is in Sumner County.
The mystery - was she driving? Was her car stolen?
Metro Police haven't released their report yet. TDOT said it will follow up to see if the guardrail malfunctioned in any way.
