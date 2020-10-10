MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after colliding with a tree Saturday evening.
According to officials, the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. and one lane of northbound traffic is closed at this time.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic is slow go in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd.; one NB lane between Chik-Fila-A and Andy’s Frozen Custard, is closed. A serious injury crash involving a pickup vs a tree. The person was taken to hospital in critical condition. Find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/iGix2CK4cA— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) October 11, 2020
The driver was initially trapped in inside the pickup truck, but freed by members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.
