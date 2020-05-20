NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dozens of Metro Teachers are looking for jobs right now.
News4 has found out many schools in the district are having to cut positions in order to meet their budgets.
However, many teachers say they’re left not knowing what’s next for them. So they contacted Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson for help.
In a time where so much is already unknown about the future, at least 100 Metro Schools teachers are wondering if they still have a job.
“We definitely want to make sure we’re sending out a clear message to our teachers,” said Metro School Board Member Fran Bush who represents District 6.
Instead, multiple teachers received an email saying cuts need to be made to help balance the budget and their position is not being renewed for the 2020-2021 school year.
At McGavock High School, a similar email went out saying there will also be cuts due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
Teachers tell News4 Investigates they're left not knowing what's next.
A spokesman for Metro Schools says the district understands teachers' concerns. In a statement, they said when it comes to the emails teachers received, they welcome any feedback on how these processes and communications can be improved.
“Should those emails have had more information on how to help teachers,” asked News4 Investigates.
“I definitely understand how this communication went out to our teachers and it sends a message of fear,” said Bush.
Bush says if teachers still don't have a job come June 15, they'll automatically be placed somewhere else.
“I think using the word cut, it does send a message of layoffs and does send a message of I don’t have a job. And that’s exactly the opposite of what the email should’ve been.”
The full emails from Metro Schools can be found below:
Good morning Teachers of the Best School Around,
As you all know there are issues as is normal with making the budget balance as this year's teacher minimal raises were included into the overall cost as well as what you have all read in regard to budget cuts due to the economic impact caused by the COVID 19 guided practices (Stay At Home). I am sorry, but to make things work, there will be position cuts. This is never an easy thing for me to do as each year it seems I am having to take unwanted measures.
Also, due to some curriculum changes that are being made positions will be cut as they are no longer part of the MNPS High School curriculum.
I will be emailing staff that are involved. I know this is a very impersonal way of performing this task, but I was made aware that the time frame for this to happen requires it being done ASAP and the district has to be notified.
In regards to all positions that are being changed/deleted, the staff members involved will have the opportunity to apply within the district if you so choose as no one is losing their position based on incompetence.
A second email read:
As mentioned during the faculty meeting, we need to cut a few positions in order to accommodate new programming and balance our budget. Therefore, your position will not be renewed for the 2020-2021 school year. There will be options for you to continue to work in the district, but we are working with limited funds for next year.
Click here for a list of all current open positions within Metro Schools.
