The coronavirus is already having an affect on the bottom line, for businesses that depend on tourism. In just a matter of two hours, the number of groups cancelling events in Nashville, climbed from seventy-five, to ninety-nine, with more fallout expected.
It's the worst possible news for hotels, so far, there have been been more than fifty-three-thousand room nights cancelled in Nashville, that number is sure to grow. The two hardest hit hotels, have been the Omni Downtown, and the Opryland Hotel. The revenue loss, so far, amounts to twenty-five-million dollars in direct spending, at a time when the city needs every penny for police, fire, and public works overtime for tornado cleanup.
Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, has been working the phones, trying to stymie future cancellations.
"If i'm on a call with a client, i ask, when is your event, what's your drop dead time, don't jump to a conclusion today, if you can wait two days, we'll have more intel," said Spyridon.
Spyridon is also tamping down fears of organizers of the Steeple Chase, and Bonnaroo music fest, two events that draw tens of thousands of people to the Midstate.
"And they were, what should we do? I said well, you have time, don't make a decision, there will be plenty of time to cancel," said Spyridon.
But Spyridon's message is loud and clear, and direct.
"We are open for business," said Spyridon.
