NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This is certainly a different New Year’s Eve than Lower Broadway has seen in a long time. For businesses on Second Avenue, 2020 has been filled with one adversity after another.

Distillery General Manager James Stimson has only been able to get to his restaurant once since the Christmas day bombing

“You could just see bricks falling off of buildings,” Stimson told us.

He's thankful damage to his restaurant was minimal but says the real damage is beyond the building itself

“The hard part was the day after Christmas, calling everybody and telling them sign up for unemployment again. Hearing them start to cry on the phone. It's hard to deal with,” Stimson said.

Small businesses and their employees on Second Ave faced countless hardships in 2020.

“Between the tornado, COVID, and the night of the riot where we had to tell our diners to go to the back of the restaurant as you hear glass breaking and smell tear gas in the air. It's just been a roller coaster ride,” Stimson recalls.

As the year comes to an end, Stimson says they're left with even more uncertainty.

“To have people ask you 'what am i going to do? and not have an answer for them. it's rough.”

Stimson says they will rebuild. “Get things back going as soon as we can!”