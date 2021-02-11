NASHVILLE- The Federal Bureau Investigations is warning people not to fall for scammers in the romance lane.
FBI says romance scams are used to scam people out of money through gaining confidence.
“You need to go into any online relationship with the idea that any money you send is gone forever,” Matthew Foster, FBI’s Special Agent in charge says.
Foster says he’s seen these types of scams one too many times, especially with scammers playing on similar interests you might have.
“Those are really heartbreaking because you see people sending tens of thousands of dollars to people that you just know it’s never coming back and there's nothing anybody can do to get it back,” said Foster.
A woman shared her story with the FBI after falling for a romance scam.
“I felt a soul connection with him right away.”
But that connection ended being a one way streak, leaving her empty-handed.
“I’ve lost everything. It’s all I had. It’s any inheritance that I could have passed on to my daughter,” said Foster.
The Tennessee victim of a romance scam is speaking out about the experience and giving other people tips to avoid this fake love fiasco.
If you do fall victim to a romance scam the FBI says report it to the central website so they can stop these scammers. The FBI reports romance scams as the seventh most commonly reported scam in 2018, and it comes in second as the costliest scam.
The Arizona Attorney General says he's seeing bigger and more complex romance scams, targeting Arizona men and women.
“Our law enforcement counterparts all around the world and we do everything we can to stop these actors so please report it to www.Ic3.Gov. That is our central tracking website for these types of scams,” Foster says.
