DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - The man police say is responsible for a series of burglaries and thefts that kept a Donelson neighborhood on edge this fall has reached a plea agreement.
The district attorney said Labar Pratt, 43, will serve 10 years in state prison and must serve four and a half years before becoming eligible for parole.
If Pratt ever commits another felony in the state of Tennessee, he'll automatically face 25 years in prison.
Pratt was arrested after a series of burglaries and thefts in the Donelson area and a subsequent manhunt in September.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A man suspected in a series of burglaries and thefts in the Donelson area was arrested Thursday morning.
Metro Police are searching for a suspect on the ground and by air in the area of Elm Hill Pike and Briley Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.