DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - The man police say is responsible for a series of burglaries and thefts that kept a Donelson neighborhood on edge this fall has reached a plea agreement.

The district attorney said Labar Pratt, 43, will serve 10 years in state prison and must serve four and a half years before becoming eligible for parole.

If Pratt ever commits another felony in the state of Tennessee, he'll automatically face 25 years in prison.

Pratt was arrested after a series of burglaries and thefts in the Donelson area and a subsequent manhunt in September.

