DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - The man police say is responsible for a series of burglaries and thefts that kept a Donelson neighborhood on edge this fall has reached a plea agreement. 

The district attorney said Labar Pratt, 43, will serve 10 years in state prison and must serve four and a half years before becoming eligible for parole. 

If Pratt ever commits another felony in the state of Tennessee, he'll automatically face 25 years in prison. 

Pratt was arrested after a series of burglaries and thefts in the Donelson area and a subsequent manhunt in September. 

