They let the dogs out today at Monroe Carrell Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Labradors Leading a show that showcases the importance of Therapy Dogs inside the hospital.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there.
A child's day at Children's Hospital is never as fun as this one.
But what a break this was, close up meetings with the crew of therapy dogs that visit their hospital room providing comfort and just a well needed light moment.
Took the stage, walked around and put on a well received show.
A glimpse of what happens when a therapy dog enters one of these young patient's hospital room.
Volunteer Beth and her Dog Bogie do just that.
" It's amazing every thing changes usually they're very worried they've got some sort of treatment or procedure just a not pleasant treatment and they say a dog it's a distraction focus become can I play, can I pet can I give him a treat, and they forget they are there for a treatment so face lights up body relaxes pretty incredible.
No skeptics needed....It works.... doctors agree and the program keeps growing.
" Sit....treat....
The treat on his nose gone....Today the Hospital added its first full time Labrador employee with help from MARS PETCARE ...he'll mix with all the 4- Leggged volunteers.
Another step, and a Mid-July moment in what really is The dog day of summer.
Terry Bulger News 4.
