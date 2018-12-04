Scammers use real phone number to disguise their number, usually using an area code you're familiar with, to get you to answer your phone. It's now against the law in Tennessee, and it could cost a Spoofer, thousands in fines, but it's not stopping them.
So, thanks to technology, it's making our lives easier, however, because of that technology, when you get a call on your cell phone, a scamer, spoofing a number may be hiding behind it.
The problem continues to grow at a fast pace, last year Tennessee lawmakers amended state law, if you spoof a number, you face a ten-thousand dollar fine for each violation. But catching a spoofer to impose that fine, is another matter. Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says, the same technology used to make our lives easier, is making it difficult to catch spoofers.
"It's a two sided coin, as things get easier with technology, they also get easier for criminals to scam and take advantage of you," said Walters.
The problem is growing every year, and its concerning. Tennessee ranks in the top ten for the number of fraud thefts in the country.
Marisa Back's cell number is being used by spoofers, to call other people, to scam them in the 615 area code. she's caught in the middle, constantly answering her phone.
"This cell, this 615 number, is someone who was contacting me on friday, because they though they had a missed call from me, it was someone id did not call that day," said Back
Back is not alone
"I brought it up with plenty of friends, and they also have 615 numbers, it's happening to them as well," said Black.
If you do get a spoof call, hang up, and report it to law enforcement.
