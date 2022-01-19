NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dierks Bentley, Keb’ Mo’, Bobby Bare and Connie Smith will have plaques added to the Music City Walk of Fame during ceremonies in April, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Wednesday.
The ceremony will be the first induction ceremony in more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. With their induction, there will be 93 stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on April 5 at the Music City Walk of Fame Park.
Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.
“We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music,” Ed Hardy, a Music Row executive and chairman of Music City Inc., the NCVC foundation that oversees the Music City Walk of Fame, said in a news release. “The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville’s rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members.”
The induction ceremony will include appearances by Bentley, Keb’ Mo’, Bare and Smith as they unveil their stars embedded in the walkway at Music City Walk of Fame Park, located near Bridgestone Arena and the Country Music Hall of Fame. The first induction ceremony was held in 2006 with the induction of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, Reba McEntire, Ronnie Milsap, Roy Orbison and Kenneth D. Schermerhorn of the Nashville Symphony.
Bentley is a Grand Ole Opry member with 20 No. 1 hits that has earned multiple awards from the ACMs, CMAs and more while also collecting 14 Grammy nominations.
Keb’ Mo’ has won five Grammy Awards, including the 2019 release, Oklahoma, for Best Americana Album. He will release a new album Good To Be on Friday via Rounder Records. He has also appeared in films and TV as well as Visit Music City’s recent commercial.
Bare has scored nearly five dozen top 40 hits from 1962 to 1983. He won a Grammy in 1964 for “Detroit City.”
Smith was inducted into the Grandy Old Opry in 1965 and was later dubbed by Roy Acuff as the “Sweetheart of the Grand Ole Opry.” Her “Once a Day” became the first-ever debut single by a female country act to reach No. 1, and she has been nominated for 11 Grammy Awards.
The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.
