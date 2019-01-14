DEALING WITH ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY CAN BE FRUSTRATING...EVEN IF YOU HAVE A LITTLE PROBLEM THAT'S SUPER ANNOYING.
A DOG BARKING EVERY MORNING IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, OR EVEN A LEAKY FIRE HYDRANT ON YOUR STREET. BUT WHO DO YOU CALL.
CITY HALL SAYS CALL 311
are you familiar with 3-1-1-, No I don't know what 3-1-1 means.
Larry Watson you are not alone.
" No am I supposed to know about 311 ?"
Yes you are!
For Metro residents
Those 3 little numbers dialed on your phone could be the answer to all your problems, at least the problems that Nashville's City Hall can handle.
Annoying problems, why aren't the buses running on time, these traffic lights just aren't synched right or is anybody ever gonna fill that Pothole.
Call 3-1-1 and politely complain.It's a catch-all for everything that isn't an emergency.
Re-named Hub Nashville 2 years ago, it seems to be working.
7-thousand calls a month, 200 a day.
As simple as the grass needs cutting at Centennial Park.
<< Bite 14:58>>
" Yah we need something like that, 911 616, now this is gonna be great.
It's not new, The city says people should learn it and use it... never wanting to hear this again."
" Are you familiar with 311, absolutely not never heard of it."
tAG-
NOW LET'S BE REALISTIC, IF YOU CALL 311 DON'T EXPECT SIRENS BLARING AND GUYS WITH SHOVELS HEADED TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD TO FILL A POTHOLE....REMEMBER IT'S NOT AN EMERGENCY.
METRO JUST WANTS IT TO BE AN EASIER WAY FOR YOU AND THEM TO GET THINGS DONE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.