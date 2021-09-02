MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Sheriff's deputies in Rutherford County have arrested a man they claim had over 100 Fentanyl pills hidden inside a Star Wars toy.
34-year-old Zave Garry from Detroit was arrested by deputies on August 27th when he was found with 176 Fentanyl pills disguised as tablets of Roxicodone. At the time of his arrest, Garry was out on bond from Coffee County where he had been arrested for having 157 of the same type of tablets.
Garry has been charged with felony possession of Schedule II and Schedule VI drugs and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on an increased bond of $150,000.
No arrest photo of Garry was provided.
