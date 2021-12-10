Good for you (I couldn’t help it) if you thought you would be able to buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets for her May concert at the Opry.
Better hold on to that driver’s license (listen, I have a teenage daughter, I’ve heard the song 17,000 times) because a whole lot of parents won’t be driving their kids to see her concert.
Even if they were “verified.”
Here’s how it all went down Friday morning. Actually, it started days ago.
Parents, teenagers, everyone on earth (or at least it seemed) signed up online through Ticketmaster to become a “verified” fan of teenage sensation.
It’s part of the ticket giant’s effort to separate the real fans from scalpers using bots to snatch tickets.
If you got “verified,” on Thursday night, you got a code through text with a link.
Friday morning, at 10:00, that link led you to the AXS site (the ticketing platform for Opry Entertainment) in which you waited in a queue in which you waited, wondering if your daughters would awaken Christmas morning and see the tickets and you would be proclaimed the best father on the planet.
Alas, within ten to fifteen minutes, “verified” fans were told no tickets were available.
"When I finally got in after 25 minutes, they weren't even there,” said Grace Kotter, who was alerted she was a “verified” fan.
It didn’t help that the odds were kind of stacked against “the verified” in the first place.
Rodrigo is already being dubbed the next Taylor Swift/Alanis Morrissette, which means 1980-1990 kids who swallowed jagged little pills (Gen X represent) intended to take their 2000-2010 kids who watched Rodrigo on something called “High School Musical the Musical the Series” (this is real, do not adjust your glasses).
And the tickets at the Opry were relatively cheap at the Opry: around $50.
But before you say, “Of course the tickets sold out! $50 bucks is cheaper than taking a family to a movie now,” you need to look on Stubhub and other resale sites.
Because that’s where News4 Investigates found hundreds of tickets that weren’t available to “verified” fans.
That’s also where you’ll find tickets for $6,000 to the concert.
"Most of (tickets on Stubhub) were around $400 to $500 dollars. Most isn't much better, considering the original face value was $49 to $50,” said Maggie Sexton, a “verified” Olivia Rodrigo fan who couldn’t get a ticket.
News4 Investigates reached out to Ticketmaster to ask if their “verified” system was beaten by scalpers and bots, but they didn’t respond by our deadline.
However, on Friday afternoon, Ticketmaster posted on Twitter that they were “experiencing intermittent issues” and did not elaborate.
News4 Investigates will keep asking Ticketmaster for an explanation, knowing when we tell our kids to stop watching videos on their phones for the millionth time, they’ll remind us it’s the closest they’re going to get to Olivia Rodrigo.
