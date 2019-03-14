A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said DCS will review its home pass policy.
This, after sixteen-year-old David Mays, who was supposed to be in DCS custody, was named a suspect in the robbery and shooting of an Uber driver Wednesday night.
“The department will review the home pass policy and make any necessary changes. Ensuring the safety of the community is of prime importance to the department,” DCS spokesperson Carrie Weir wrote in an email to News 4’s Nancy Amons.
Wednesday night, Brian Redden, 38, was working a second job driving for Uber when Metro police said he was robbed and shot by Mays.
Police said Mays pulled up next to Redden’s car at an Exxon station near Nissan Stadium Wednesday night. Mays was driving an Acura SUV he had stolen eight days earlier from a home on Acklen Avenue, police said.
Police said the incident at the Exxon was caught on surveillance cameras.
Redden would not give up the keys, police said, and Mays shot him.
Mays was being held at DCS's Gateway to Independence facility. He was allowed to leave on a weekend pass in February and never came back. He was being held in connection with two previous carjackings.
Metro police said Mays robbed a man on Vanderhorst Drive on July 5th, taking his cash, his debit card, and his Honda Accord.
Four days later, on July 9th, police said Mays robbed a man at a gas station on Music Valley Drive and stole his Nissan Maxima.
DCS would not say much about Mays’ release in February, since juvenile records are confidential, but wrote in an email, "Youth in Juvenile Justice custody can earn home passes if they meet the criteria in place by their treatment program."
Brian Redden’s wife Kara told News 4’s Nancy Amons that her husband drove for Uber while working a full-time job at Nashville Lumber.
"All he wanted to do was provide for his family," she said. She was unaware that Mays was a juvenile out on a pass and had two prior carjacking charges.
Kara Redden wrote in a Facebook post that her husband is anxious to get home, and that he's not expected to need another surgery.
She thanked her Facebook friends for all their prayers, adding, "He is my world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.