If you live in Davidson County your trash service could soon be changing.
Metro Public works says the Nashville's drastic growth is forcing them to take a close look at how they’re picking up trash.
“Nashville is at a place right now where it’s just growing so drastically and so fast that we want to be efficient, with what we have, the type of collection trucks we have,” the superintendent for Public Works solid waste Marcus Jackson said. “We decided to put the audit out there before it got just out of hand.”
Jackson says part of the audit is looking for neighborhoods with curbside pickup that should have dumpster service instead.
“Any complexes that have four or more attached, once you get that fifth unit attached, they qualify for Metro’s dumpster pickup,” Jackson said. “The purpose is to make us more efficient and to cut down on the accidents caused inside these tight communities.”
The Rose Monte community is south Nashville is one of the neighborhoods that has already been told they’ll be changing service. Neighbors say they don’t have room to put dumpster pads so they’re now paying for private pickup.
“I don’t know how you don’t realize our development is, when you’re picking up our trash every week for 13 years,” Rose Monte homeowner Darcie Robertson said.
Jackson says right now about eight neighborhoods had to make changes, but they’re only 15 to 20 percent of the way through the audit.
Public Works services 139,000 homes for trash and 104,000 for recycling, which means more communities will likely see changes.
“If they just trust the process, like I say we’re not taking away, we’re changing the type of service,” Jackson said.
Jackson says in the past people would just call and request a trash can for their home, where they had dumpster service instead.
“Each day we get a call to get our cans delivered to another complex that may not qualify for the cart service, but may qualify for the dumpster service,” Jackson said. “We found ourselves going back and having to retrieve the cans. Now through HUB we are able to identify.”
If you have any questions about your trash pickup or this audit call hubNashville at 311 or 615-862-5000, Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
