Davidson County plans to follow many of the same protocols election officials followed for the August election to ensure safety from COVID-19.
Davidson County early voting locations
Early voting will be available Oct. 14-29 at these locations:
- Belle Meade City Hall, 4705 Harding Pk., Nashville, TN 37205
- Bellevue Library, 720 Baugh Rd., Nashville, TN 37221
- Bordeaux Library, 4000 Clarksville Pk., Nashville, TN 37218
- Casa Azafran Community Center, 2195 Nolensville Pk., Nashville, TN 37211
- Edmondsom Pike Library, 5501 Edmondson Pk., Nashville, TN 37211
- Friendship Baptist Church, 1109 32nd Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37209
- Goodlettsville Community Center, 200 Memorial Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072
- Green Hills Library, 3701 Benham Ave., Nashville, TN 37215
- Hermitage Library, 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076
- Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37210
- Madison Library, 610 Gallatin Pk. S., Madison, TN 37115
- Margaret Maddox East YMCA, 2624 Gallatin Pk., Nashville, TN 37216
- Southeast Library, 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy., Antioch, TN 37013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.