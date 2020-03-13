NASHVILLE, TN (WSVM) -- The Metro Nashville-Davidson County cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus has moved overnight from six to ten.
Metro Nashville has an advisory online reiterating health department guidelines for precautions everyone should take.
Metro has said that they are not requiring closures or cancellations at this time, but advises everyone in the community to be aware of the risks.
Mayor John Cooper is expected to hold a press conference at 1pm alongside Metro Health officials and Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious disease expert physicians, and News4 will provide that live on-air and streaming online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.