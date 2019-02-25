A Nashville woman is so convinced of the many untold stories of Black History in Nashville, she's starting her own newspaper.
The first edition came out today, and Terry Bulger was with her.
Cassandra Easley says she got in the Journalism business when she was 12 years old, mostly thanks to her father.
Since then newspaper, radio, and television have been the way she's got her stories out.
Always trying to learn more and tell more about what's come before her.
" Unbelievable...
Cassandra Easley never knew what she didn't know about Black History.
So the life long Nashville Journalist started learning.
" So I decided to put together a paper called the Nashville Historical.
The first copy came out today, produced solely by her.
Hidden stories from old newspapers, the Colored Tennesseean...and some moments from the 1800's.
In a way she was born to do journalism like this, that's her with her father Billy Easley, the Tennesseans first black photographer.
He taught her the ropes.
" I remember going to work with him ( prob see her here) and I'd be like Dad can I go to work with you, I wanted to go to the photography area just to be with my Dad."
The pictures he took started off with the routine, Flooding,
baseball highlights, or a snap of the latest celebrity that came to town.
Civil Rights shots came later...and Cassandra was watching.
Now her newspaper does the teaching.
" But they don't know the Background they don't know the stories, they don't know what all these people were going thru.
The mantle passed, when her Dad passed 5 years ago.
Now confident that he'd be proud.
I think he would love it...I think he would love it very much."
You can find Cassandra Easley's Nashville Historical at the Nashville Library, or at Vanderbilt, Fisk, Lipscomb and Belmont University.
Right now the plan is to publish once a year, every February during Black History Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.