Friday morning at the Mud Puddle Pottery Studio in Pegram and the only thing missing is the men.
But they'll be here tonight with their ladies.
" I think it's fun to have husband involved in it, to see what I do and play with it every week so he gets to be part of the fun."
Surrounded with a Valentine mood Owner Sharon Ingram had an idea.
" It's perfect the most unique date..."
Stop me if you've seen this all before.
"Ghost...the Ghost Movie "
Swayze had women swooning, set the standard, in that 1990 movie.
So men don't set your plans in stone, set them in clay.
" What a great thing for a guy to do, set it up for his girl and she's just so thrilled to do this...it's so fun.."
Fun even when you're solo.
" I like being able to take something that starts like this and then looks like that.
Just try to avoid disaster, it can happen in a flash.
" I mean seriosuly how hard is this to do, look what I figured out in 2 seconds, actually ithelps when Sharon the owner does all the work for you." ( laughs till 17:19>>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.