After a gloomy start to the week, today we welcome a refreshing breakthrough of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Mainly clear skies stick around tonight which will allow overnight lows to drop considerably, into the upper 30s.
Clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the 30s will lead to the development of patchy frost, especially along the Kentucky/Tennessee border and the Cumberland Plateau.
Sunshine keeps us company through Thursday before clouds increase Thursday night. This will be associated with an approaching system and scattered rain on Friday, clearing up by Saturday morning. Bright skies return on Sunday to wrap up the weekend.
Stay warm!
