Danielle Jackson joined the WSMV team as a Multimedia Journalist in December 2020.
Before coming to Music City, she spent some time in the Tarheel state. She was a Multimedia Journalist in Greensboro, North Carolina. In the Triad, she was a nightside reporter who covered various stories ranging from breaking news, government, and even some feature stories. She also covered the tragic UNC Charlotte shooting.
She started her on-air journey as a Multimedia Journalist in Baton Rouge, LA, where the city was coming together and healing from the "Baton Rouge 100-year Flood" that left thousands without homes and devastated parts of South Louisiana.
She received her Bachelor's of Science degree from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, GA. There she majored in Mass Communications with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism. Danielle started her career at WSB-TV in her hometown of Atlanta, GA. She was a News Trainee and Assignment Desk Editor, writing for both on-air and web.
She found her passion for storytelling originally when she became the Editor-in-Chief of her high school newspaper. In college, her passion continued in the form of broadcast television. Danielle uses her medium to both tell the stories of others and to lend a helping hand.
Outside of work, she enjoys shopping, discovering new restaurants, and completing "DIY" projects. She's also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. She's thrilled to undercover stories in the Mid-State.
